Crash closes stretch of Idaho 75 in Blaine County

Idaho State Police vehicle (Photo: KTVB)

KETCHUM - Authorities have closed a section of Idaho 75 in Blaine County due to a crash Sunday afternoon.

A 15-mile stretch of the highway is closed between Galena Summit and the Big Wood River Bridge, about 13 miles north of Ketchum.

The Idaho State Police have not released any details on the crash, and at this point there is no word on injuries or the number of vehcles involved.

Motorists are being told to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV