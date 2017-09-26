Construction wrapping up at busy Boise intersection

All four legs of the busy Cole-Fairview intersection in Boise are now open after a nine-month widening and improvement project. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - After months of construction, all four legs at the intersection of Cole Road and Fairview Avenue are now open to through traffic.

The project, which began in January, included closures on Cole, and lane restrictions on Fairview, leading to slow-moving traffic, especially during rush hour.

At a cost of about $3.8 million, the goal of the project was to widen and improve the intersection, which is one of the city's busiest.

Crews worked overnight to open the south side of Cole Road and shift traffic on Fairview back to two lanes in each direction.

The Ada County Highway District says drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions at the intersection through early October as crews wrap up final tasks such as striping the roadway, landscaping, and installing medians and signage.

© 2017 KTVB-TV