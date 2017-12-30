(Photo: Oregon Dept. of Transportation)

Eastbound Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is open again, after being shut down at Baker City on Saturday morning because of a truck crash about 24 miles west of Ontario.

However, the Oregon Department of Transportation is advising travelers to expect delays and single-lane traffic near milepost 351. Numerous crashes were reported in that area on Saturday morning.

U.S. 20 remains closed in both directions to through traffic between Vale and Burns, after a deadly head-on crash and fire involving two tractor-trailers west of Harper. The closure may last into Saturday evening. ODOT says local residents can access Harper from the east and Juntura from the west, but the highway is fully closed between Juntura and Harper. Alternate routes such as U.S. 26 are experiencing icy conditions, so ODOT is advising travelers who had planned to use U.S. 20 to wait until the highway reopens.

Check Trip Check online or call 511 for updates on Oregon highway conditions. Outside of Oregon, call (503) 588-2941.

You can also access road reports for Idaho and neighboring states here.

