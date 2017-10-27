Want an iPhone X? Prepare to Wait as Delivery Dates Push Out
If you were expecting to get in on the early orders of the new iPhone X, you may be disappointed.After Apple began accepting orders for their new product, already the shipping times could be as long as 5 weeks here in the U.S. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KTVB 10:21 AM. MDT October 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Life-altering surgery for LucasOct 26, 2017, 9:38 p.m.
-
Nampa man sentenced for sex with teenage girlsOct 27, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
Melba man arrested on murder charge after body found…Oct 26, 2017, 9:32 p.m.