Study: Pollution Kills 9 Million People Worldwide Annually
There is one epidemic that kills three times more people each year than HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined. And we could actually be doing something to stop it. Pollution. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KTVB 9:25 AM. MDT October 21, 2017
