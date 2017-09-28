Study: McDonald's is the Most Popular Restaurant for Legal Weed Users

Forty-three percent of people who bought legal marijuana in the past four weeks chose McDonald's as their fast food destination of choice, according to a new study from Green Market Report and Consumer Research Around Cannabis. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.

KTVB 1:45 PM. MDT September 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories