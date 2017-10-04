Report: Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. Were Almost Indicted For Fraud
A report has come out about Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr saying before they had the eyes of the nation watching their every move, it seems they were almost indicted for real estate fraud. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KTVB 8:45 AM. MDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Body of man who fell into Caldwell creek recoveredOct. 3, 2017, 7:22 p.m.
-
Boise businessmen speak out against proposed Boise…Oct. 3, 2017, 9:47 p.m.
-
Boise man injured in Vegas shooting on the road to recoveryOct. 3, 2017, 4:49 p.m.