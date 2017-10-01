President Trump Tells Sec. of State Rex Tillerson To Stop Wasting His Time Negotiating With North Korea
President Trump is going after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again while telling his Secretary of State to stop wasting time negotiating with the rogue nation. Veuer's TC Newman has that story.
KTVB 12:13 PM. MDT October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Local families fighting childhood cancer team up to…Sep 30, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
Ada County deputy shoots at man after short pursuitSep 30, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
Driver of vehicle stopped in travel lane of I-84…Sep 30, 2017, 6:46 p.m.