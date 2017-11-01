Nurse Accused of Performing Exorcism on Inmate Who Later Died
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating, after a nurse at the county jail allegedly performed an exorcism on an inmate, who died one day later. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KTVB 9:36 AM. MDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Teen hospitalized after Halloween night crime spreeNov. 1, 2017, 9:47 a.m.
-
Police investigating after trick-or-treater comes…Nov. 1, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
-
Memories and more linger long after Albion school closedOct 31, 2017, 7:05 p.m.