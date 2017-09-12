NASA's Cassini Spacecraft to Meet its Fiery End in Saturn's Atmosphere
Time has run out for NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The nuclear-powered robot will dive into Saturn's atmosphere, melting and breaking apart along the way. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KTVB 1:03 PM. MDT September 12, 2017
