Mysterious Absence of North Korea's 'Rocket Men' Raises New Nuke Fears
Speculation over another North Korea missile launch or nuclear test escalated this week after two officials were missing during major public events. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KTVB 7:06 AM. MDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
NNU, Caldwell High students create first satellite…Oct 12, 2017, 10:19 p.m.
-
20 indicted in takedown of Treasure Valley gangOct 12, 2017, 2:29 p.m.
-
Western senators fight to change how wildfires are fundedOct 12, 2017, 6:30 p.m.