Lindsey Graham Says He 'Smells a Rat' in Comey's Clinton Investigation
Will former FBI James Comey be testifying again in front of the U.S. Senate on Hillary Clinton's email case? One of the most powerful Republicans Senators wants to see that happen. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KTVB 5:03 PM. MDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Thursday's high school game cancelationsSep. 7, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
NIFC: Wilfire season activity, length 'is not normal'Sep. 7, 2017, 5:26 p.m.
-
Verify: Was Boise's Anne Frank Memorial vandalized again?Sep. 7, 2017, 11:56 a.m.