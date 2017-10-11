Khrushchev's Granddaughter: Trump Uses 'Fake News' Like Stalin Used 'Enemies of the People'
The granddaughter of a former Soviet leader calls President Donald Trump's use of the term 'fake news' just like Stalin's 'enemies of the people.' Elizabeth Keatinge has the full story.
KTVB 2:38 PM. MDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Meridian man shot by police released from hospital, jailedOct 11, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
-
Boy Scouts to let girls in some programsOct 11, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
-
BLM crews clean graffiti off popular Black CliffsOct 11, 2017, 1:21 p.m.