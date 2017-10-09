Here Are Some Of The States And Cities Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day Instead Of Columbus Day
Each year, millions of Americans celebrate Columbus Day on October 9th. But as the years go on, a lot of cities, states and universities are instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KTVB 5:30 AM. MDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Hazmat teams descend on Nampa homeOct. 8, 2017, 9:08 p.m.
-
Boise State students host vigil for victims of Las…Oct. 8, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
-
Trump declares disaster in Treasure Valley due to floodingOct. 8, 2017, 3:43 p.m.