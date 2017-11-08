Harvey Weinstein Wife's Luxury Label Still Selling Despite Rape Allegations
Despite sexual allegations against her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman's Luxury evening wear and bridal label, Marchesa is still selling quite well. Veuer's Natasha Abellard has the story.
KTVB 1:17 PM. MST November 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Debbie Kling unseats Nampa Mayor Bob HenryNov. 7, 2017, 11:28 p.m.
-
Suspect in Meridian hit-and-run surrenders to policeNov. 8, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
-
LIVE ELECTION RESULTSMay 17, 2016, 9:59 p.m.