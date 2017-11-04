Donna Brazile Says She Considered Replacing Hillary Clinton With Joe Biden As The 2016 Nominee
Former Interim chair of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile apparently thought about replacing Hillary Clinton with former Vice-President Joe Biden as the party's 2016 Presidential nominee. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KTVB 2:12 PM. MDT November 04, 2017
