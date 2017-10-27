Defense Secretary James Mattis Said North Korea Is 'Threatening Others With Catastrophe'
Defense Secretary James Mattis visited the Korean demilitarized zone Friday and had a clear message about the ongoing North Korean crisis. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KTVB 8:38 AM. MDT October 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Life-altering surgery for LucasOct 26, 2017, 9:38 p.m.
-
Melba man arrested on murder charge after body found…Oct 26, 2017, 9:32 p.m.
-
Criminal investigation into Caldwell lawmaker turned…Oct 27, 2017, 6:58 a.m.