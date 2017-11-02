Catholic Nurse In North Carolina Suing Duke University After She Refused To Help With Abortions
A catholic nurse in North Carolina is suing Duke University after she refused to help with abortions, birth control and giving vaccinations. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KTVB 11:13 AM. MDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Prosecution in Bergdahl case asks for 14 years,…Nov. 2, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
-
Former Boise State track standout chases Olympic dreamsNov. 1, 2017, 10:35 p.m.
-
Police seek person of interest in Twin Falls robberyNov. 2, 2017, 12:02 p.m.