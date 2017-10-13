Billionaire Mark Cuban Says If He Was Single, He Would Definitely Run For President
Rumors have been swirling ever since President Trump took office about who could challenge him in 2020. One of those names is Mark Cuban. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KTVB 10:55 AM. MDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Suspect who spurred evacuation of Boise motel found deadOct 13, 2017, 9:57 a.m.
-
Jury finds Renfro guilty of killing N. Idaho police officerOct 13, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
-
Trump de-certifies Iran nuclear deal, announces more…Oct 13, 2017, 3:51 a.m.