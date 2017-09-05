How To Cook Eggs
There are many ways to cook an egg! It's not hard at all, but there's a definite technique to the different styles...eggs over easy, sunny side up, poached, etc. Louise Leonard gives a quick tutorial on how to cook your eggs perfectly every time. Thanks L
KTVB 12:17 PM. MDT September 05, 2017
