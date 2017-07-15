Valente, Williams win pro races at Twilight Criterium

BOISE - Two California-based cyclists won the men's and women's pro races Saturday night at the ASWB Twilight Criterium in Boise.

In the final event, the men's pro race, Justin Williams with Cyclance Pro Cycling finished first with a time of 1:25:57 (one hour, 25 minutes, 57 seconds).

"The course is really fast and flows really well. Good roads - you don't have that everywhere," said Williams, who lives in Los Angeles. "So to come out here and have good roads and have the community play a part in the race, it's really amazing."

Jennifer Valente with the SHO-AIR Twenty20 team won the women's pro race, with a time of 0:57:52.

The San Diego native won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She said the Twilight Criterium was a huge win for her and her team.

"This is my first time in Idaho, and Boise," Valente said. "The community is great, and everybody that I have met so far is super nice and very supportive of this event."

Complete race results will be posted here Sunday.

A gallery from KTVB photographer Paul Boehlke is below:





© 2017 KTVB-TV