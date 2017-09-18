Troy Merritt notches top ten finish at Web.com Tour Finals

It was a steady-as-she-goes performance for former Meridian resident Troy Merritt. The former Boise State star followed his one-under 70 on Thursday with rounds of 67, 67 and 68 to finish in a tie for ninth.

KTVB 9:17 AM. MDT September 18, 2017

