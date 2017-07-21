Rypien claims fifth preseason watch list honor

Boise State Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Baylor Bears during the Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

New Haven, CT -- Boise State junior quarterback Brett Rypien rounded out watch list season with his team-best fifth preseason honor on Friday.

Rypien was named to the Walter Camp Preseason Watch List, an award that recognizes the most outstanding player in the NCAA.

Since replacing former Boise State quarterback Ryan Finley in the third game of the 2015 season, Rypien has started 22 straight contests for the Broncos. He currently ranks ninth among active FBS quarterbacks with 6,999 career passing yards.

Rypien led the Mountain West in completions, attempts and passing yards and has been named First Team All-Mountain West in each of the last two seasons. He is one of just seven quarterbacks in the 18-year history of the conference to post back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons through the air.

The last four winners of the Walter Camp Award have also claimed the Heisman Trophy.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7 on ESPN.

NOTE: Rypien will represent Boise State at the Mountain West Media Summit in Las Vegas next week. He will be joined by head coach Bryan Harisn and defensive tackle David Moa.

July 10

· Maxwell Award: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback

· Bednarik Award: David Moa, junior, defensive tackle

July 11

· Mackey Award: Jake Roh, senior, tight end

· Rimington Award: Mason Hampton, senior, center

July 12

· Lou Groza Award (Best place-kicker): N/A

· Ray Guy Award (Best punter): N/A

July 13

· Outland Trophy: Archie Lewis, senior, offensive tackle

July 14

· Jim Thorpe Award: N/A

July 17

· Butkus Award: N/A

· Paul Hornug Award: Cedrick Wilson, senior, wide receiver

July 18

· Biletnikoff Award: Cedrick Wilson, senior, wide receiver

· Wuerffel Trophy: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback

July 19

· Davey O'Brien Award: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback

July 20

· Doak Walker Award: N/A

July 21

· Walter Camp Award: Most outstanding player

