KTVB's Jay Tust catches up with Roger Clemens as he travels to Hawks Stadium to watch his son play in Boise.

BOISE -- It's not much of a surprise to see Roger Clemens around a baseball field, but when that baseball field is here in Boise that does deserve a little explaining.

Prior to Friday's Boise Hawks game against the Vancouver Canadians, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust got a chance to get the low-down on the Rocket's trip to the City of Trees.

© 2017 KTVB-TV