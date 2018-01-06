Report: Moore to become Cowboys' QB coach

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore (17) evades the grasp of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Matt Longacre (96) as he attempts a pass in the second quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, 2017 MCT)

Six years after he entered the NFL, it appears as if former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore is ready to move on.

Kind of.

Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reports that Moore is expected to retire, and immediately be hired by the Cowboys to serve as their quarterbacks coach.

Moore has not played in an NFL game since the end of the 2015 season. He started this past year on the Cowboys 53-man roster, however, he was eventually cut, and assigned to the Dallas practice squad.

Moore is still the NCAA's all-time wins leader. During his time at Boise State the Broncos went 50-3. Moore finished his career with 14,667 passing yards, the most in program history.

After going undrafted in 2012, Moore signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions. He then joined the Cowboys in 2014, and played in three games in 2015 following an injury to then-starting quarterback Tony Romo.

In the second and final start of his NFL career, Moore threw for 435 yards, the 6th most in a single-game in Cowboys franchise history.

