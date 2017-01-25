Poinsettia Bowl dropped; Holiday could be headed to Petco

Dec 23, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Team captains Boise State Broncos offensive lineman Marcus Henry (72) and safety Darian Thompson (4) hold up the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl Trophy after beating Northern Illinois Huskies 55-7 at Qualcomm Stadium. (Photo: Jake Roth)

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Bowl Game Association says it is dropping the Poinsettia Bowl and opening discussions with the Padres about playing the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in case the city closes Qualcomm Stadium after 2018.

The announcement Wednesday is a result of the Chargers moving to Los Angeles. That prompted San Diego to begin considering closing aging Qualcomm Stadium rather than continue with costly maintenance.

San Diego State's football program could be in peril if Qualcomm closes after 2018. However, a private group on Monday announced plans for a smaller stadium that could host an MLS team and the Aztecs. If necessary, SDSU might be able to play a few seasons at Petco Park.

The Poinsettia Bowl lasted 12 years. It was started to help fill hotel rooms before Christmas.

