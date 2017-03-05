Pahukoa earns Mountain West Player of the Week honors

BOISE -- Boise State senior Brooke Pahukoa earned her first Mountain West Women's Basketball Player of the Week award of the year on Sunday.
Pahukoa led the Broncos to two wins against Fresno State and Air Force during the final week of the regular season, averaging 22 points, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists per game.
In those two games, she shot 64.3 percent from the field.
This is the fourth Player of the Week award of her career.
The Bronco women kick off the Mountain West tournament as the number four seed on Tuesday against the number five seed, New Mexico, at 3:30 p.m. in Las Vegas.
