Ostrander caps record-setting season with historic finish

Allie Ostrander of Boise State University leads in the 3000 meter steeplechase during the Division I Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championship held at Hayward Field on June 10, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. Ostrander won the event with a 9:41.31 time. (Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images, 2017 NCAA Photos)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Boise State redshirt freshman Allie Ostrander capped a historic year with yet another record-setting achievement, on Wednesday.

Ostrander was named the 2016-17 Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year by the conference office, becoming the first freshman ever to receive the honor.

“There is no doubt that Allie had a phenomenal season, and I am thrilled to see her recognized,” Boise State track & field head coach Corey Ihmels said. “I truly believe that she is just scratching the surface of her potential. She is an amazing talent, and I am excited to see what else she is able to accomplish both as a Bronco and in her post-Boise State career.”

Orstander claimed a national title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships last month. She became just the second freshman and 10th overall individual national champion in Boise State history.

"All of us at Boise State University congratulate Allie on her national championship and recognition as the top female athlete in our conference,” Boise State President Dr. Bob Kustra said. “Her grit and attitude serve as an inspiration and we are glad she represents Boise State University on a national scale."

Just 75 minutes after her victory in the steeplechase, Ostrander turned around and raced in the 5,000m. She crossed the line in 15:46.18 and finished in fourth place.

Her 15 total points at an outdoor national championship meet tied a school-record. Boise State alumnus Emma Bates also accumulated 15 points in 2014 after winning the 10,000m title and finishing in fourth in the 5,000m.

“Allie defines the term student-athlete, competing at a championship level both athletically and academically,” Director of Athletics Curt Apsey said. “In addition to winning a national championship, she is also a 4.0 student - and she’s only a freshman. We can’t wait to see what comes next for her at Boise State.”



