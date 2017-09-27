Idaho well-represented at Olympic Summit

Sandpoint snowboarder Nate Holland talks with media at the Olympic Media Summit in Park City, Utah on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo: Xanti Alcelay/KTVB)

PARK CITY, Utah - The center of America's Winter Olympic universe is in Park City this week, and athletes with Idaho ties are well-represented at the Olympic Media Summit.

Just a week after Idaho's legendary golden girl - Picabo Street - was just inducted into the Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame, we can't help but wonder who Idaho's next Picabo will be.

Four years ago it was Bellevue native Kaitlyn Farrington, who won gold in the women's half-pipe in Sochi, Russia.

With just four months until the 2018 Games kick off in Pyeongchang, South Korea, a handful of athletes with strong ties to the Gem State have their eyes set on Olympic gold.

Among them, Nate Holland, a snowboard cross racer from Sandpoint. Holland turns 39 later this year, and if he qualifies, he would be one of the more experienced athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

When it comes to snowboard cross racing, there isn't much Holland hasn't accomplished. At the X-Games, he's won eight gold medals and 3 bronze. About the only hardware he has yet to claim is an Olympic medal, due to crashes in each of the three Olympics he's been to. Now he's ready to chase that elusive medal in Korea.

"I think if you're a competitor, it just comes to you that you want to win," Holland said. "I feel like I'm missing something, and I really feel like I've got a shot at this. That's a huge motivating factor. I'm not there to get a top 10 and go check out a hockey game. I mean, I have three Olympics that I've done that. I'm there for a medal."

Holland said that even if he were to win a medal at the upcoming Olympics, it's not a done deal that he will retire.

One man that is a little more certain about his future is cross-country skier Simi Hamilton. The former Sun Valley Ski Team member says that if he were to make it to his third Olympics, it would likely be his last.

"Unless this Olympics went really, really well, I think this would probably be my last one," Hamilton said. "I'm 30 and I've been doing this fulltime for the last decade, and I think I'm kinda ready to start a new chapter of my life."

And then there is Chase Josey. The 22-year-old Hailey-native is considered an up-and-comer in the half pipe. His goal this year is to simply make the US Olympic Team. Looking for some inspiration, he'll turn to Farrington.

"You know I've had the success from last season, so people are looking at me to maybe make the team, maybe do well there," Josey said. "But I still am looking at it like, you know, I'm kind of an underdog, I've never done this before. But yeah, I look at Kaitlyn's example, and I'm like, if she could do it, I don't see why I couldn't."

Hailey snowboarder Chase Josey talks with Jay Tust at the Olympic Media Summit in Park City, Utah on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2017.

