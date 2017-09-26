Idaho Olympic hopefuls in Park City for media summit

US Olympic bobsledder Nick Cunningham speaks at the Olympic Media Summit in Park City, Utah, Tuesday, Sept. 26. (Photo: Xanti Alcelay/KTVB)

PARK CITY, Utah - More than 100 athletes hoping to represent Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics have gathered in Park City this week as the anticipation for the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea begins to build.

Five athletes with significant ties to Idaho are in attendance at this week's media summit.

On Tuesday, we caught up with former Boise State track and field standout - and two-time Olympic bobsledder - Nick Cunningham.

"I think this is the first time that it's hit me that the games are as close as they are," Cunningham said.

He will find out on Jan. 14 if he made the cut, and will get to compete in Pyeongchang.

Meanwhile, hockey player Hilary Knight, who claims Sun Valley as her hometown, is aiming to make her third-straight US Olympic team.

"To have a third opportunity to [compete in the Olympics], it's like, 'oh my gosh, I'm still here? Is this real?'" she said.

Knight, like Cunningham, must wait to find out if she will make Team USA, though it's extremely likely that both will make the cut.

Members of the US women's hockey team speak to the media at the US Olympic Media Summit in Park City, Utah Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo: Xanti Alcelay/KTVB)

Snowboarder and Hailey native Chase Josey will be available to the media on Wednesday, as will skier Simi Hamilton, a member of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. Snowboarder Nate Holland of Sandpoint is also set to speak on Wednesday.

The 2018 Winter Games get underway Feb. 9. You can see full coverage on Idaho's Newschannel 7 and on KTVB.COM.

