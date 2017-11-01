Former Boise State track standout chases Olympic dreams

Former Boise State track standout Nick Cunningham has become very familiar with Lake Placid. After all, that's where he's taken up residency as he over the last nine years, chasing his dreams of an Olympic medal. (Photo: Xanti Alcelay /KTVB)

LAKE PLACID - Upon graduating from Boise State in 2007, former Bronco track standout Nick Cunningham bought himself a graduation present.

It was a trip to Lake Placid to try out for the U.S. bobsled team. Looking back, he recognizes "if you want to do anything great, you have to take risks."

As he gears up for his third Olympic appearance, Nick used that same mindset assembling a team - one that he believes could be the best in the world.

