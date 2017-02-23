Boise teen prepares for Special Olympics competition: 'I'm excited'

13-year-old Ian Peachey gives the thumbs up as he prepares for the alpine portion of the Special Olympic Regional Winter Games on Friday.

BOISE - With less than 24 hours left before the Special Olympics Regional Winter Games kick off at Bogus Basin, 13-year-old Ian Peachey is getting ready.

Although he's a little nervous, he says he's ready to fly down the hill in his second winter games.

"I like to ski as fast as I can and try to get down that hill in a certain amount of time," said Ian.

When asked if going fast scares him, he says no, not at all.

"I have no fear," said Ian.

Ian practices every weekend, and last year it paid off. His family watched him start at the top of the mountain, get to the bottom, and bring home two gold medals.

"Everybody just cheers him on," said Brad Peachey, Ian's father. "You get really proud."

At first Brad says Ian is stoic, but then a fist pump celebrating his victory.

For Ian, competing is an incredible accomplishment. As a toddler his parents his parents noticed he was physically delayed and had a hard time communicating and making eye contact.



"It was through trial and error trying to figure out what was going on," said Brad.

At 3 years old, Ian was diagnosed with Autism.

"When we finally got the diagnosis we jumped into as many different therapies as possible," said Brad.

Over the years his love for sports grew, and so did his involvement with the Special Olympics.

"He wanted to compete, he's always wanted to do anything that involves athletics," Brad said. "Here's a kid who wants more than anything to be involved and accepted and the Special Olympics gives him that. As a parent who can't really provide all those things, they open that door for us."

While Ian continues to practice and prepare, he's focused on one thing: more gold.

"I'm probably going to win more than I did last year if I ski really fast and stuff," Ian said.

Opening Ceremonies kick off Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Bogus Basin, followed by practice runs. The competition begins at 4 p.m.

