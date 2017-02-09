A look at Idaho's Olympic hopefuls for 2018 Winter Games

Jessika Jenson of the United States snowboards at the women's U.S. Grand Prix, Snowboard, FIS World Cup-Slopestyle Finals at Copper Mountain. (Photo: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE - A group of athletes with strong ties to Idaho have their sights set on Olympic gold.

With the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea just one year away, we wanted to take at a look at the local Olympic hopefuls.

Eight contenders in a variety of sports have emerged so far. Not everyone on the list below will make it to Pyeongchang, while others not on the list could emerge as medal contenders as the games draw nearer.

Here are the athletes, listed in alphabetical order:

Nick Cunningham

Twitter: @BOBSLEDR

Instagram: bobsledr

Age: 31 (May 8, 1985)

Birthplace: San Jose, California

Hometown: Monterey, California

College: Boise State University

Sport: Men's Bobsled

Olympic Appearances: 2

Olympic History:

- 12th place finish in two-man event at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 13th place finish in four-man event at 2010 Games in Vancouver

Simi Hamilton

Twitter: @simihamilton

Instagram: simihamilton

Age: 27 (May 14, 1987)

Birthplace: Aspen, CO

Hometown: Aspen, CO

*Former Sun Valley Ski Education Coach

Sport: Nordic

Olympic Appearances: 2

Olympic History:

- 13th place finish in 4x10 km Relay at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 29th place finish in Sprint 1.5 km event at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 64th place finish in 15 km Freestyle event at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 6th place finish in Team Sprint Classic at 2014 Games in Sochi

- 11th place finish in 4x10 km Relay at 2014 Games in Sochi

- 27th place finish in Sprint Freestyle Final at 2014 Games in Sochi

Nate Holland

Twitter: @N8Holland

Instagram: nateholland

Age: 38 (November 8, 1978)

Birthplace: Sandpoint, Idaho

Hometown: Squaw Valley, California

Sport: Men's Snowboardcross

Olympic Appearances: 3

Olympic History:

- 14th place finish at 2006 Games in Torino

- 4th place finish at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 25th place finish at 2014 Games in Sochi

Jessika Jenson

Twitter: @jessika_jenson

Instagram: jessikajenson

Age: 25 (August 8, 1991)

Birthplace: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Hometown: Rigby, Idaho

Sport: Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

Olympic Appearances: 1

Olympic History:

- 13th place finish at 2014 Games in Sochi

Breezy Johnson

Twitter: @BreezyJohnson

Instagram: breezyjohnsonski

Age: 21 (January, 19, 1996)

Birthplace: Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Hometown: Victor, Idaho

Sport: Women's Downhill

Olympic Appearances: 0

Chase Josey

Twitter: N/A

Instagram: chasejosey

Age: 22 (March 31, 1995)

Birthplace: Hailey, Idaho

Hometown: Hailey, Idaho

Sport: Men's Halfpipe

Olympic Appearances: 0

Hilary Knight

Twitter: @Hilary_Knight

Instagram: hilary_knight

Age: 27 (July 12, 1989)

Birthplace: Palo Alto, California

Hometown: Sun Valley, Idaho

College: University of Wisconsin

Sport: Women's Hockey

Olympic Appearances: 2

Olympic History:

- SILVER MEDAL: Vancouver, 2010

- SILVER MEDAL: Sochi, 2014

Sage Kotsenburg

Twitter: @sagekotsenburg

Instagram: sagekotsenburg

Age: 23 (July 27, 1993)

Birthplace: Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Hometown: Park City, Utah

Sport: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Olympic Appearances: 1

Olympic History:

- GOLD MEDAL: Sochi, 2014

