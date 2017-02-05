Close Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now KUSA 3:07 PM. MST February 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Which Super Bowl ads will everyone be talking about after the game? Which commercials made you laugh? Which made you cry?RELATED: Super Bowl LI CoverageVote for your favorite ad! (© 2017 KUSA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS I-5 pileup near Capitol Highway First Alert forecast 2-4-2017 Flu-related deaths are above average this season Saint Alphonsus uses new tech to ID patients Boise Fire Dept. prepares for annual stair climb MJ, Kim and Dee share their favorite Super Bowl recipes Saint Al's opens new pediatic care clinic Men's basketball: Utah St. at Boise St. Ways To Save For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 Boise State Engineering and Science Festival More Stories Labrador to president on immigration block: Attack… Feb. 4, 2017, 4:47 p.m. Agencies stop enforcing travel restrictions after… Feb. 4, 2017, 2:36 p.m. Nampa student suspended after texting photo of man… Feb. 5, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs