NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable

The NFL's Super Bowl ad makes babies look like some of the NFL's all-time legends. (Photo: NFL)

The NFL is not exactly known for its sense of humor. Its self-importance is sometimes mocked as the No Fun League. But guess who has a hoot of a commercial in its own Super Bowl?

Last year the NFL ran a popular commercial called Super Bowl Babies Choir, with groups of singing kids — and adults — who were born nine months after the NFL teams in their cities won Super Bowls. This year’s ad, Super Bowl Legends, builds on that theme — but this time we see baby versions of legendary NFL figures. The cuteness quotient is incalculable.

It’s all set to the song You’re the Inspiration, and we see baby lookalikes for Mike Ditka (in sweater vest), Michael Irvin (with diamond stud earrings), Joe Namath (in knee-length fur coat), Bill Belichick (scowling), Marshawn Lynch (in dreadlocks) and Von Miller (in cowboy hat). Then comes a view of itty-bitty Vince Lombardi strolling away (in fedora and overcoat).

The final frame asks: “Who’s next?” — with baby Belichick and pint-sized Davonta Freeman eyeing the Super Bowl trophy that’s set between them.

"The Super Bowl babies campaign idea has legs,” Dawn Hudson, the NFL’s chief marketing officer, tells USA TODAY Sports. “And in this case they’re baby legs.”

The wigs and moustaches worn by the miniature doppelgangers were created by hand. Their clothes are roughly 1/10th the actual sizes of the larger-than-life legends. The tots range from one to two years old and baby Von Miller is played by the daughter of former Patriots cornerback Ty Law.

"If you are an avid fan, you crack up right away and get each one,” Hudson says. “If you are a casual fan, you’ll know a couple and we think it will intrigue you enough go online and see who the others are.”

The NFL will offer online extras such as a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot. The 30-second spot will appear at the start of the third quarter. And chances are there’ll be more babies for next year’s Super Bowl.

"We are always listening to our fans,” Hudson says. “And if they want, it’ll be back by popular demand.”

USA Today