Sperbeck waived by Bucs on Day 3 of camp

Thomas Sperbeck (83) makes a one handed catch during the Buccaneers Rookie Camp on May 06, 2017 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- Former Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lasted all of three days into camp.

The Buccaneers announced that Sperbeck was one of two players they waived to make room on the 90-man roster for veteran safety Marqueston Huff and rookie wide receiver Jhajuan Seales, on Sunday.

Sperbeck finished his career at the all-time leader in receiving yards at Boise State (3,601) and is fourth in catches (224). He also set the school-record with 15 career 100-yard receiving games.

The Buccaneers signed Sperbeck after he went undrafted back in April. He was with the team during rookie mini-camp and other organized team activities (OTAs) throughout the summer.

Three former Broncos remain on the Tampa Bay roster. Sixth-year NFL veteran running back Doug Martin is accompanied by rookies Jeremy McNichols and Jonathan Moxey.

