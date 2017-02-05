KTVB
Kellen Moore ready to compete once again

Jay Tust talked with Kellen Moore about the heartbreak of injury this past season, and found out what the future holds for the former Boise State star quarterback.

With the NFL season officially over, it's already time to start looking ahead to 2017.

For Boise State fans, the future of quarterback Kellen Moore will certainly be one of the more appealing storylines to follow leading up to kickoff.

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust caught with Moore, who is fully-recovered from a season-ending injury, and ready to compete once again.

