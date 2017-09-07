Kellen Moore re-signs with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore passes in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, 2017 MCT)

BOISE - Just days after being released from the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore has re-signed with the team and is back on the active roster.

The Cowboys placed tight end Rico Gathers on injured reserve, opening up a roster spot.

Dallas now has two quarterbacks behind starter Dak Prescott. According to the team, head coach Jason Garrett has not indicated if the former Boise State star or rookie Cooper Rush would open the season as the No. 2 quarterback.

“We’ll work that out as the week goes on,” Garrett said.

Moore opened camp as the No. 2 quarterback. During four preseason games, he completed 32 of 59 passes for 392 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

