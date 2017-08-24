Jerry Kramer named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Green Bay Packers guard Jerry Kramer (64) during Super Bowl I, a 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Fred Roe/Getty Images) (Photo: Fred Roe)

CANTON, Ohio - After decades of being passed over for nomination into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jerry Kramer is now knocking on the door.

The former Idaho Vandal great and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers was named a senior finalist for the 2018 Hall of Fame class on Thursday. Joining Kramer as a finalist is Houston Oilers great Robert Brazile.

Kramer, 81, is considered one of the best linemen in NFL history, according to NFL.COM.

He spent his entire pro career at Green Bay, playing 11 seasons before retiring in 1968.

Green Bay players give coach Vince Lombardi the traditional victory ride after the Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 35-21, clinching the Western Division title. From left to right: Gary Knafelc, Dan Currie, Hank Gremminger and Jerry Kramer. (Photo: Bettmann)

After retiring, he moved back to Idaho, and has been a longtime resident of the Boise area.

The final vote for induction will take place the day before the Super Bowl, and will air on NBC. The nominees will each need 80 percent of the committee's vote to get in. The induction ceremony is set for next summer in Canton, Ohio.

Kramer was a senior finalist once before in 1997.

His daughter, Alicia Kramer, who has worked tirelessly over the past 10 years to convince the Hall of her father's worthiness, posted on her Facebook page a single word: "Fainted."

Former Green Bay Packer Jerry Kramer looks on at the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 15, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)





