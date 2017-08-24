Jerry Kramer named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio - After decades of being passed over for nomination into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jerry Kramer is now knocking on the door.
The former Idaho Vandal great and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers was named a senior finalist for the 2018 Hall of Fame class on Thursday. Joining Kramer as a finalist is Houston Oilers great Robert Brazile.
Kramer, 81, is considered one of the best linemen in NFL history, according to NFL.COM.
He spent his entire pro career at Green Bay, playing 11 seasons before retiring in 1968.
After retiring, he moved back to Idaho, and has been a longtime resident of the Boise area.
The final vote for induction will take place the day before the Super Bowl, and will air on NBC. The nominees will each need 80 percent of the committee's vote to get in. The induction ceremony is set for next summer in Canton, Ohio.
Kramer was a senior finalist once before in 1997.
His daughter, Alicia Kramer, who has worked tirelessly over the past 10 years to convince the Hall of her father's worthiness, posted on her Facebook page a single word: "Fainted."
