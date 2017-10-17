Ezekiel Elliott's suspension blocked again in New York court

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been saved once again by a federal court.

Judge Paul Crotty in the Southern District of New York granted Elliott a temporary restraining order that will allow him to keep playing while a legal fight over his six-game suspension continues.

The judge’s ruling came late in the evening after an emergency hearing Tuesday. The NFLPA on Monday filed its request for a temporary restraining order.

The restraining order could very well keep Elliott on the field for the balance of the 2017-18 season, but the timetable for a hearing was not immediately clear.

Part of the hearing Tuesday saw Crotty and attorneys from both parties debating the issue or “irreparable harm.” Elliott’s attorneys claimed irreparable harm would be done by serving his suspension without due process.

Zeke's lawyer asks Judge Crotty to maintain RB's abiity to play, saying "a player can't recapture those games," i.e. irreparable harm — Pete Brush (@PeteBrush) October 17, 2017

An injunction granted Sept. 8 in a Texas court had kept Elliott on the field for the first five games of the season. Judge Amos Mazzant granted the injunction after an NFL arbitrator upheld the six-game ban handed down Aug. 11.

Last week, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans vacated that injunction, saying saying the NFLPA prematurely filed its request in Texas.

Earlier Tuesday, that same appeals court denied the NFLPA’s request to recall its mandate, keeping the suspension in effect. The New York court’s ruling, however, will have Elliott on the field again when the Cowboys play San Francisco on Oct. 22.

