Dolphins send Ajayi to Eagles for draft pick

Former Boise State All-American running back Jay Ajayi was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick, on Tuesday morning.

Blockbuster: The #Dolphins are trading RB Jay Ajayi to the #Eagles. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017

The news comes just days after Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was highly critical of the Miami ground game following a 40-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

"We gotta stop trying to hit the home runs all the time," said Gase. "That's on the running back. Do your job. That's what your gotta do. It's not hard."

Ajayi led the Dolphins in carries against the Ravens. He gained just 23 yards on 13 carries, despite on season-long 21-yard rush on his first attempt of the game.

In addition, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald also claims that Ajayi had not "bought in" to what the Dolphins were trying to accomplish this season, and Jeff Darlington of ESPN suggests that Miami was concerned about Ajayi’s knees, claiming they “don’t believe he has much left.”

Something to keep in mind about Ajayi trade: Dolphins don’t believe he has much left in his knees. Longer-term play. Something to watch for. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 31, 2017

The Dolphins drafted Ajayi in the fifth round in 2015. He slipped due to concerns about his knee.

Ajayi only played in nine games as a rookie, but he started 14 of 16 games and was one of the best running backs in the NFL a year ago. Ajayi set a Miami franchise record with three 200-yard rushing performances, ranked fourth in the league with 1,272 yards rushing, and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2016.

Ajayi also joined the likes of O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams as the only running backs in NFL history to rush for over 200 yards in consecutive games, rushing for 204 yards against the Steelers in Week 6 and 214 yards against the Bills in Week 7.

Ajayi currently ranks 13th in the NFL with 465 yards rushing. He has yet to score a touchdown despite having 138 carries, the sixth most in the NFL.

The Dolphins have struggled on offense all season long, ranking dead last in both total yards (252.4 yards per game) and scoring (13.1 points per game).

Ajayi now joins an Eagles teams that ranks third in the NFL in total yards (371.8), fourth in scoring (29.0), and currently owns the best record in the league at 7-1.

Former Oregon running back LeGarrette Blount leads the Eagles backfield with 467 yards on 100 carries so far this season. Running backs Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clements seen their roles increase after 13th-year NFL veteran Darren Sproles was lost for the season in Week 3 due to an injury.

