U of I players pay visit to patients at Saint Alphonsus

St. Al's visit (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE -- University of Idaho players brightened the day for a few patients at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center Wednesday morning.

The Vandals team, which is in town for Thursday's Idaho Potato Bowl, brought Vandals gear and autographed posters for patients and took time to chat with them.

One of the patients, a woman who broke her foot, told the players she recently moved here from Nevada. Another patient was in the stands when the vandals won the Humanitarian Bowl back in 2009, but wo't be able to make it out to the bowl game.

Defensive lineman Tueni Lupeamanu said the hospital visits and giving back to the community helped put things in perspective before the big game.

"It helps me realize more what a blessing it is to be able to play the game that we love, and knowing we have a lot of support," he said.

Lupeamanu, a senior, said he enjoyed meeting Vandals fans at the hospital as well.

"I know it's a tough time for people to be here, this time of the year, but we're just trying to do our best to support them, and it's good to know they're supporting us," he said.

Idaho will take on Colorado State at 5 p.m. Thursday on Albertsons Stadium.

Copyright 2016 KTVB