U of I and CSU face off in battle of the bands

University of Idaho and Colorado State University host a battle of the bands at an annual pep rally at the Village at Meridian ahead of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

MERIDIAN - The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is less than 24 hours away now, and Wednesday night the University of Idaho and Colorado State took the hype up to the next level with the annual pep rally and battle of the bands at the Village at Meridian.

Cheerleaders, marching bands, mascots and fans lined the streets at the Village as fight songs echoed throughout the parking lots. Chuck Staben, the president of the University of Idaho, says the pep rally is all about celebrating both teams making it to this game. He also says it's been great to see the university and their fans come together to support the Vandals.

"We had a great sort of battle of the bands out on the street, it was a little cold but a lot of fun," said Staben. "It's great fun! We're here with a home crowd basically and you can see all the Vandals are really excited to have us down here."

Brian Brooks graduated from Colorado State University and says this is his eighth bowl game. Brooks says they don't necessarily have the best track record when it comes to bowl games, but he will be there in the stands cheering his team on in face paint, a cape, and a hat with horns. He says it doesn't matter where the Rams play, he'll be there.

"I've gone all over the country," said Brooks. "I've gone to Memphis, I've gone to California, I've gone to all sorts of places so it's really fun to come to Boise and see all that Boise offers and see their version of a bowl game."

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Albertsons Stadium.

