Simplot serves up free fries to Potato Bowl tailgaters

Using a giant fryer, Simplot fed free French fries to the masses at the tailgate before the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl wouldn't have been complete Thursday without some actual potatoes.

Simplot was feeding French fries to the masses at the tailgate before the game.

Simplot had a special fryer made for the event that can fry up 2,000 pounds of fries per hour.

The company has big plans for the fryer.

"We'll keep doing functions, doing French fry feeds," Brad Thacker, Idaho plant packaging manager, said. "I'd love to see bigger events in the community. And we'll do friends and family feeds at our plants, probably some corporate events. But it was definitely built for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The record for most fires served at an event is not held in Idaho - but Simplot hopes to change that soon with this new fryer.

