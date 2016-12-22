Simplot feeds tailgaters tons of French fries.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former BPD officer and wife charged with grand theft
-
Lights for families affected by suicide
-
Capitol Christmas Tree completes cross-country journey
-
"It was surreal:" Idaho man on meeting Castro
-
Snowmaking in full swing at Bogus Basin
-
BSU goes down in last regular season game
-
Man attempts to ambush police officer
-
Where's Larry? NW Pets
More Stories
-
Idaho outscores Colorado State 61-50 in Potato BowlDec 22, 2016, 9:32 p.m.
-
Cars parked in taxi zones getting towed in downtown BoiseDec 22, 2016, 8:55 p.m.
-
Mixed opinions over more new homes in Meridian's…Dec 22, 2016, 3:45 p.m.