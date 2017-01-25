Poinsettia Bowl ends 12-year run with Mountain West

Boise State Broncos players on the field after the Broncos defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 55 to 7 to become the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl champions in a game played at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA. (Photo: John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Bowl Game Association board of the directors announced that they will produce only one bowl game in 2017: The Holiday Bowl.

The news means they will no longer host the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl, effectively ending the game's 12-year run, and its partnership with the Mountain West.

"We were aware of today's announcement," said Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. "While we are disappointed by the decision, the Mountain West is thankful for the tremendous relationship we've enjoyed with the bowl game."

Boise State played in the Poinsettia Bowl twice. In 2014, the Broncos beat Northern Illinois, 55-7, the most lopsided victory in the history of the bowl game.

The Broncos also played in the game back in 2008, suffering a 17-16 loss to TCU.

The announcement means the Mountain West loses one of its six bowl affiliations moving forward, however, commissioner Thompson says the conference is doing its due diligence to find an alternative postseason affiliate.

"We are well-versed in the bowl space," Thompson explained, "and are already in the process of vetting future options to ensure postseason opportunities for our student-athletes."

The Mountain West is currently left with the Las Vegas Bowl, the New Mexico Bowl, the Hawaii Bowl, the Arizona Bowl, and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl are their five affiliates moving forward.



