No change at quarterback, Rypien to start vs. WSU

BOISE -- First game jitters may have gotten the best of Boise State junior quarterback Brett Rypien.

With one interception, a lost fumble and a few overthrown potential touchdown passes in Saturday's game against Troy, it's a performance Rypien would probably like to forget.

"Obviously, it wasn't the ideal first game for him," Offensive Coordinator Zak Hill said. "You know, Brett has put himself in that position to be the starter and has earned it and one game is not going to influence that either way."

With Rypien out, Kansas graduate transfer Montell Cozart made an impressive debut for the Broncos, however, leading the only offensive-scoring drives.

Even with Cozart's breakout performance, head coach Bryan Harsin echoed Hill's comments on Rypien.

"Quarterbacks get way too much credit, they get way too much blame" Harsin said. "Brett did some good things. There are some areas to improve, no different with Montell."

"Brett's proven that, he's handled it. I've got no issues with that. He comes in there and prepares. He's in there at six in the morning, he's preparing himself, he knows how to do it."

The Broncos will face Washington State on Saturday, September 9th at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

