Idaho hosting UNLV before Washington State hosts Boise State

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
$5 million in Foothills levy funds went uncollected…Sep. 8, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
Man killed in Federal Way motorcycle wreck identifiedSep. 6, 2017, 7:03 a.m.
-
Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in crashSep. 8, 2017, 2:21 p.m.