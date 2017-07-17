Wilson placed on watch list honoring most versatile players in NCAA

Nov 4, 2016; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) dives into the end zone as San Jose State Spartans safety Chad Miller (15) tries to defend during second half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Losness, Brian Losness)

BOISE -- Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was recognized as one of the most versatile players in college football when he was named to the Paul Hornung Watch List, on Monday.

After transferring to Boise State from Coffeyville Community College in the spring of 2016, Wilson burst onto the scene in his debut season at the FBS level last fall. He racked up 1,129 receiving yards and ranked third in the Mountain West with 11 touchdown catches.

Wilson also proved to be a dynamic punt returner, but an ankle injury limited his opportunities on special teams. Following offseason surgery, the 6-foot-3 188-pound senior-to-be says he is ready to prove just how versatile he can be.

"I'm definitely ready. I'm out there doing PRPs (player run practices) every day. I should be 100 percent going into fall camp," said Wilson, assessing his current health.

"Last year was my first time every playing special teams," he continued. "So I feel much more comfortable this year doing it. I think it's going to be a lot more fun. I can actually see the vision and I'm not just running away from people."

Wilson was one of just three players in the FBS to go over 1,000 yards receiving and have at least one 70-yard punt return in 2016.

On top of that, he and former Broncos wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck were one of only four teammates in the FBS to each post 1,000-yard seasons.

The 2017 winner of the Paul Hornung Award will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7 on ESPN.

© 2017 KTVB-TV