Wilson lands on another watch list

Nov 12, 2016; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) catches a pass between Hawaii Warriors defensive backs Dejaun Butler (26) and Trayvon Henderson (39) during the third quarter at Aloha Stadium. Photo: Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Marco Garcia, Marco Garcia)

BOISE -- Another day, another watch list for Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

After being honored by the Hornung Award Committee on Monday, the 6-foot-3 188-pound senior-to-be was placed on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List on Tuesday.

In his first season at the FBS level, it did not take long for Wilson to establish himself as one of the best deep threats in the country. Wilson caught 15 passes of 30-or-more yards in 2016, a total that led the Mountain West and ranked fifth in the FBS.

What is most impressive though, is that Wilson managed to post those numbers despite an ankle injury that hampered him most of the season.

He has since had surgery to repair it and is almost fully recovered.

"I'm definitely ready," Wilson said. "I'm at like 85-90 percent now, but I should be good going into camp. I should at 100 percent."

"I stayed here the whole month of May when everybody else went home," he continued. "I stayed here rehabbing and working out. That kind of helped me get back on track when everybody else was working in the spring and I couldn't."

Wilson also finished his junior season with 1,129 receiving yards, the seventh most in school history.

Entering his final year of eligibility, he says he is eager to build off that.

"I think it's the small details," Wilson replied when asked how he can improve. "Coming out of my breaks (better). When I catch the deep ball, not getting tackled."

"I think it's pretty much the same," Wilson added, talking about his mindset. "Just keep proving what I can do each and every game and this year show that I'm better than anybody else that can stand up in front of me. I can help the team even more in closer games than I did last year."

The winner of the 2017 Biletnikoff Award will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN on Dec. 7.



